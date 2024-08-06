Heat and humidity in the midweek forecast

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 11 this evening, as highs are again expected to push near 115 degrees.

In addition, monsoonal moisture is pushing in from the East, which means higher dew points and humidity.

Wednesday is the day we're most likely to see some isolated thunderstorms due to that increased atmospheric moisture.

We should match yesterday's high of 114. Temps hover in the lower one-teens, but we cool a bit more and also dry out heading into next week.