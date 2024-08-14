Drier and warmer than normal

Highs have been running just a bit above normal the last couple of days, and today will not be an exception with temps near 110. An Air Quality Alert for blowing sand and dust remains in effect until 10 this morning.

A broad ridge of high pressure will persist through the week, keeping us at or above normal temps into the weekend.

Dew points this morning were very pleasant, down in the 40s and low 50s, indicating drier conditions that will last through the week.

Temperatures have been running a bit above normal, but only by a couple of degrees, and that remains true into the weekend.