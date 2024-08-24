Incredible conditions continue to start the weekend

The incredible weather we've been experiencing across the Coachella Valley will continue into this weekend. Yesterday, we saw a high of 103°F in Palm Springs; similar below-average temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday, too!

The temperatures aren't the only good news, though. We're staying dry in the desert – a well-deserved break from the humidity of monsoon season! Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 30s across the valley this afternoon.

The weather pattern that's bringing the drier and cooler conditions our way is also bringing a bit of a breeze through the Coachella Valley. While weaker than yesterday, we can anticipate wind gusts between 20-30 mph this evening in Palm Springs. Because of the strong winds, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory until tomorrow morning.

Below-average temperatures can be expected in the coming days. Saturday is set to be the coolest, but a gradual warming trend is expected to begin on Sunday. High temperatures will peak on Tuesday – though it's unlikely we'll exceed our seasonal average by more than a few degrees, if at all.