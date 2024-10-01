Hottest start to October on record

Palm Springs has set a record for the date, reaching 117°. The previous record was 115°, set in 1980. This is not only a daily record but also a record for the month of October.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 8 PM Thursday. Record temperatures will be possible throughout the week, and heat risk will remain 'major' to 'extreme' through Monday.

High pressure will remain in charge through the weekend, keeping temperatures above normal throughout the extended forecast.

