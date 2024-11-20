Mild & Dry with a Return to the 80s Late Week

Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley will enjoy and dry conditions through Friday, with clear skies and cool nights.

Highs continue to rise late week, reaching the lower to mid 80s by Thursday as high pressure builds across the region.

Our warm and calm pattern will shift a little this weekend as the strong impacting the Pacific Northwest pushed farther south. While that system could bring rain and snow to NorCal, the Coachella Valley is expected to stay mostly dry with only a small chance of some light rain. Honestly, we're trending towards drier conditions right now but the best shot at any precip could arrive Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Snow levels are going to remain high pretty high, above 8,000 feet, so most of our valley's mountain communities would likely experience rain rather than snow.

Temperatures will cool a bit over the weekend, dipping back into the middle 70s, and the weather will remain breezy.

Looking ahead at Thanksgiving and next week:

We're still several days out--so models aren't in great agreeance, right now a few models show our pattern turning cooler and breezier next week, other models show a return to drier conditions, some even suggesting our cooler, unsettled weather will continue. As of Wednesday, I'm going to call Thanksgiving partly cloudy with highs around 75—but wouldn't be surprised if I make changes to that as the week goes on.

