Holding onto the heat today ahead of a cooling trend

For the third day in a row, we are tracking highs in the 90s. This is all thanks to the persistent ridge of high pressure over the west coast. The lack of clouds and significant winds have also helped our temperatures rise to their full potential today. Offshore winds are with us today, however, so an occasional breeze or two can't be ruled out.

As mentioned before, there are some Santa Ana winds present across Southern California today. These winds will not be very impactful for us here on the valley floor. However, stronger winds are expected for our friends just to the west. A Wind Advisory is in place for the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs. It also covers the Inland Empire and much of Orange and San Diego Counties. There are also some active advisories issued by the LA Weather Service office for areas just north and northwest of the LA basin.

For those of you who miss the more seasonable weather, fear not. Beginning tomorrow, highs will begin to decrease thanks to an area of low pressure that will cut off from the jetstream and move toward California. This cooling trend will continue through the weekend and into next week with Monday likely seeing the coolest weather. We can also expect some occasional clouds overhead in the coming days.