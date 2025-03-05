First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking gusty winds, mountain snow, and rain showers

We are currently under a First Alert Weather Alert as we track the impacts of this atmospheric river. Temperatures are cool today thanks to the cloud cover and winds have been mild throughout the morning. However, we are tracking an increase in wind speeds throughout the evening. Winds will be a main proponent of the next 36 hours. Expect the strongest winds on Thursday.

In terms of rain, this is frankly not the wettest system. Locally, rainfall totals are unlikely to exceed a tenth of an inch. There will be chances for some light rain chances this evening and throughout the day on Thursday. However, this will be a good system for snowfall on the mountains. The snow level will fall overnight down to roughly 4,000 feet. Several inches of snow are expected at/above this elevation.

Expect much cooler than usual temperatures for the rest of the workweek. Conditions will clear and warm starting Friday. Highs will peak on Sunday and Monday ahead of another round of wet weather next week.