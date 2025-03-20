Spring arrives with seasonal temps and the promise of warmer conditions

The Vernal Equinox struck at 2:01 this morning (PDT) and as we enter the Spring season, temps will start to warm under a ridge of high pressure.

The Jetstream is marching northward, taking the storm track farther north as well. It hints at the end of the "wet" season here in SoCal.

Typical highs average the lower 80s and today will match that nicely.

Anticipate higher temps through the weekend and into next week, when highs will soar into the middle 90s!