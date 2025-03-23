Continuing to warm up through the start of the work week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a warm weekend! Highs have climbed higher than yesterday, and as we start the work week, we're expecting even warmer weather on the way. Drink plenty of water, try to stay cool, and put on some sunscreen!

We're tracking predominantly clear skies over the Coachella Valley over the next few days as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

Monday's highs are expected to be warmer than today! We're looking at temperatures roughly 15° above average throughout the valley.

Our temperature outlook is still showing temperatures slightly above normal in the next 6-10 days or so. Our average high this time of year in Palm Springs is in the low to mid 80s.

Our warming trend is expected to peak on Tuesday. Right now, we have Tuesday's high at 99°, though we certainly aren't ruling out triple-digit heat! We're also keeping a close eye on records:

Monday (3/24) | Forecast: 97° | Record: 100° (1940)

Tuesday (3/25) | Forecast: 99° | Record: 97° (1988)

Relatively speaking, cooler weather is expected by the middle of the week. We could experience some breezy conditions Thursday and Friday as we see this cooling trend.

