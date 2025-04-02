Skip to Content
Tracking below average weather for the time being

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:35 PM

It is feeling absolutely fantastic today in the Coachella Valley! While there may still be an occasional lingering breeze or two here and there, winds are overall not a concern today. Temperatures are well below average as cooler air lingers in the area. This is all a result of the large area of low pressure dominating the western United States.

Taking a look out toward the east, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare high risk for severe weather for portions of the Mississippi Valley. This represents a level 5/5 as a tornado outbreak is expected. We have already seen several reports of tornadoes, hail, and strong winds. We will continue to track this throughout the evening.

You should absolutely enjoy the weather today and tomorrow, as it is likely some of the coolest temperatures we will have for some time. Beginning Friday, a steep warming trend will move into the Coachella Valley, ushering in temperatures in the upper 90s by the middle of next week. We are already tracking the potential for triple-digit temperatures for weekend one of Coachella, so get ready for the heat!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

