Starting to feel like summer

Spencer Blum
today at 4:25 PM
Happy Monday! It is a warm start to the week with temperatures climbing to the upper 90s. Thanks to an area of high pressure building over southern California, there is an abundance of dry air moving into the region. This is helping keep our skies nice and clear to start the workweek. Winds are calm as well, so there are no major wind concerns this evening.

As the area of low pressure in the intermountain west moves east, it is causing a textbook setup for severe weather for our friends to the east. The area highlighted in red shows a moderate risk (level 4/5) of severe weather, including tornadoes. We are continuing to watch this system closely.

A look at the next 7 days shows us some warming temperatures throughout the workweek. Afternoon highs will peak midweek before slightly tapering off into the weekend. Expect clear skies and some occasional evening breezes during this time.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

