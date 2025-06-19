Relief from the heat is in store

It's another toasty day here in the Coachella Valley, but not as hot as the previous few days. Temperatures are on a downward trend as the persistent area of high pressure overhead begins to break down and move away in the coming days. Conditions will remain mostly dry; however, some overnight boosts in moisture should be expected. It will be a bit breezy this evening, especially in those wind-prone areas.

An area of low pressure will move into the western US in the coming days. This will bring some cooler and more seasonal weather to the valley. The increasing pressure gradient between the high and low pressures will lead to some breezy evenings between now and Saturday.

As mentioned before, it will be breezy in the coming days, particularly in the evening hours and in the most wind-prone areas. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the San Gorgonio Pass and northern Coachella Valley. This will be in effect from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM Saturday. The strongest winds will be on Saturday afternoon/evening.

The summer solstice will occur tomorrow, Friday the 20th, at 7:42 PM, officially ringing in the summer season (astronomically speaking, anyway). Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend, where highs will hover around or below the seasonal average into the start of next week. Temperatures will gradually rise again next week.