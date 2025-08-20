Tracking extreme heat ahead of changes heading into the weekend

The mercury is on the rise today as temperatures reach extreme levels yet again. Earlier today, an extreme heat warning took effect for much of Southern California. That includes us here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will rise even more in the days ahead. More moisture will move in toward the end of the week, which will help to moderate our afternoon highs a bit.

This is all thanks to a large ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners region. By Friday, it will funnel monsoonal moisture into the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. This will increase the chance of thunderstorms over the local mountains especially. Ran chances are still on the lower side, but confidence in seeing at least some precipitation has increased marginally. We are continuing to monitor this closely.

Hot and humid... that is the name of the game in the days ahead. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety!