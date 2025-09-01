Tracking a hot holiday with more moisture in the forecast

Happy Labor Day, Coachella Valley. It's going to be another hot day here on the valley floor with highs easily getting upwards of 110°+. If you plan to travel, keep in mind that a heat advisory is in place for many communities to our west. No advisories or warnings are in place for the Coachella Valley, but you should still be vigilant and practice heat safety. This heat advisory will take effect at 10 AM today and will expire at 6 PM Tuesday evening.

We are also keeping an eye on the monsoon. Monsoonal moisture will surge into the region as we head into tomorrow. This will greatly increase humidity and cloud cover. This will hold back our high temperatures for much of the rest of the week. We are also keeping a very close eye on the potential for some monsoonal activity in/around the valley floor. There are chances for rain throughout the day.

It's going to be hot today and humid for the rest of the week. However, temperatures will be more moderate thanks to the clouds and moisture. There is also a chance of rain, particularly on Tuesday. Cooler than average temperatures are expected into the weekend as moisture levels gradually level out.