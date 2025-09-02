Tracking wet weather across the valley today

It is a wet, humid, and relatively cool day here in the Coachella Valley. We saw a big push of rain earlier in the day, with Palm Springs seeing just over two-tenths of an inch of rain. Some places in the east valley, like Indio, have seen just under half an inch of rain. Between the cloud cover and the high humidity, temperatures today have been struggling.

As we look ahead to tomorrow, the ingredients for another round of wet weather remain. However, the chances for rain tomorrow are significantly smaller than today. We are tracking the potential for some thunderstorm development, which could move over the valley floor and bring some additional rain. We will continue to gradually clear out throughout tomorrow and into Thursday. We will hold on to high humidity values through the workweek, with gradual drying this weekend.

Overall, temperatures are looking great for this week. Highs will stay below the seasonal average heading into the weekend. Although, highs will be closer to the seasonal norm to start next week, as the average high temperatures begin to fall a bit faster this time of year.