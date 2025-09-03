Tracking sunnier skies and moderate highs

The sun has returned, and so have our temperatures in the triple digits. However, there is still ample humidity here at the surface. This is what is leading to the cumulus clouds over our local mountains. Rain chances are still technically possible, but are quite minimal today. Over the next 12 hours, we can expect dew points (a measure of humidity) to remain elevated and in the 60s. Tomorrow will be humid too, but gradual drying will begin on Friday.

Temperature-wise, today is great. Highs are below average and in the low triple digits. Afternoon highs will remain moderate and below average through the weekend. A look at our temperature forecast shows us that we can expect highs at or below the seasonal average in 6-10 days from now. This means we can expect a longer-term trend of moderate weather.

As mentioned before, highs will be very moderate as we move into this weekend and next week. Enjoy the sunny skies and mild highs!