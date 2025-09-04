Tracking more monsoonal activity nearby today

It's an especially soupy Thursday here in the Coachella Valley as monsoonal moisture continues to dominate the region. The high humidity has helped to keep temperatures on the lower side today. Winds also remain not a concern for us today. The elevated humidity has led to some cumulus clouds over our local mountains, which we are continuing to monitor closely.

Moisture will begin to slowly improve as we head into the weekend. As well, a broad troughing pattern will begin to move in. This is good news for us here in Southern California, as it will help to keep us on the cooler side. Temperatures will remain on the moderate side even into next week.

As previously mentioned, temperatures will remain quite moderate for the foreseeable future. Temperatures next week are even showing signs of potentially dipping below 100°F. Skies will stay sunny as well.



