Tracking hot and humid weather today

Good morning. It is nothing if not humid this morning here on the valley floor. Humidity is lingering today, but will gradually diminish heading into the workweek. The moisture is predominantly at the surface as dry air persists higher up in the atmosphere.

As the humidity lingers, high temperatures continue to be held back. Here's a look at our FutureTrack pool day forecast. We can expect high temperatures to only reach the low triple digits. By the middle of next week, evening breezes will pick up thanks to broad troughing over the West Coast.

Temperatures will fall to the 90s by the middle of next week. Expect sunny skies and below-average temperatures. It will also be a bit breezy by the middle of next week as well.