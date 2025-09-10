Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking mild weather for the next several days

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:44 PM

Today is a beautiful September day in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures are only in the 90s as cooler and breezier weather dominates today. The air is dry, and it won't be quite as windy as yesterday. Looking into the overnight and early morning hours, we see some 60s on the FutureTrack! It's been a while since we've seen temperatures like that.

Tomorrow will be quite similar to today with the exception of even calmer winds. This is all thanks to a trough of low pressure over the Northwest. This trough is an autumnal setup. Although it is a little ahead of schedule, as the jet stream doesn't usually dip this far south at this time of the year. It will stay mild and "cool" through the end of the workweek. However, gradual warming will begin again heading into the weekend.

Daily high temperatures will stay in the 90s through this weekend! Enjoy the next few days as the weather will be just fantastic. Expect sunny skies too. Expect highs to return to the triple digits next week, but stay moderate (i.e. temperatures will stay within 5°F of the seasonal average).

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content