Tracking mild weather for the next several days

Today is a beautiful September day in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures are only in the 90s as cooler and breezier weather dominates today. The air is dry, and it won't be quite as windy as yesterday. Looking into the overnight and early morning hours, we see some 60s on the FutureTrack! It's been a while since we've seen temperatures like that.

Tomorrow will be quite similar to today with the exception of even calmer winds. This is all thanks to a trough of low pressure over the Northwest. This trough is an autumnal setup. Although it is a little ahead of schedule, as the jet stream doesn't usually dip this far south at this time of the year. It will stay mild and "cool" through the end of the workweek. However, gradual warming will begin again heading into the weekend.

Daily high temperatures will stay in the 90s through this weekend! Enjoy the next few days as the weather will be just fantastic. Expect sunny skies too. Expect highs to return to the triple digits next week, but stay moderate (i.e. temperatures will stay within 5°F of the seasonal average).