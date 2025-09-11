Mild temperatures continue with gradual warming this weekend

It's a fantastic and beautiful Thursday here in the Coachella Valley. Highs today are again only in the 90s and are well below the seasonal average. There's just a light breeze today with clear skies and dry air. Overnight, temperatures will again fall into the low 70s/upper 60s. Enjoy it!

All of this nice weather is thanks to an unseasonal trough of low pressure. We usually see a setup like this develop in October and beyond. However, there are no complaints from your First Alert Weather Team. Highs will stay below the seasonal average through the weekend. Gradual warming will begin tomorrow and continue through the weekend and into next week. Beginning in the middle of next week, more monsoonal moisture will move into the region, so expect a boost in humidity this time next week.

This is the time of year when we really begin to see our average high temperature begin to fall. By the start of next week, the average high for Palm Springs falls to 103°F. This means afternoon highs will technically be above average for the middle of next week, but they won't stray too far from the average. Triple digits return to the desert as early as Sunday.