Tracking warming conditons with more moisture on the way

Good morning. It's a very comfortable and mild start to the morning with temperatures across the valley in the 70s (as of 5:35 AM). It will stay nice and dry today with minimal winds. We should expect highs this afternoon right around the century mark (100°F). The average high is 103°F for today's date, so we're still below the seasonal norm. Some changes are in store for the days ahead, however.

As early as Tuesday, an area of low pressure off the coast will help funnel some tropical moisture into Southern California. This will sharply increase humidity levels by Wednesday. Wednesday will also likely be the warmest day of the week. We are also monitoring the chance for some rain showers, or even thunderstorms, for the latter part of the week. This is the time of year when we really see our overage highs fall quite rapidly. As mentioned, the average high for today is 103°F. That number falls to 100°F a week from today and will fall to 97°F two weeks from now. So, even though highs are more likely to be at or above the seasonal average 6-10 days from now, temperatures are broadly on a downward trend.

Expect a mild start to the workweek, with broadly mild and sunny conditions. More moisture will move in by Wednesday, leading to cloudier skies and an increase in rain chances. Stay with News Channel 3 for more.