Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking big changes this week

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:50 PM

Happy Monday! It's a lovely start to the week with sunny skies, near-normal temperatures, and minimal winds. It will stay on the warmer side overnight. Temperatures are still on the rise through tomorrow. Enjoy the weather we have now, as there are a number of big changes in the forecast.

As mentioned before, temperatures will be a bit warmer tomorrow. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Let's get an understanding of the weather pattern nearby. There's a ridge of high pressure toward our south/southwest and there's an upper-level trough of low pressure off the coast. There's also Tropical Storm Mario off the coast of Baja California. As TS Mario weakens, some of its moisture will get picked up by the trough of low pressure. This will funnel much of that moisture into Southern California as early as Tuesday. Humidity levels will begin to notably rise heading into Wednesday morning, if not earlier. In terms of rain chances, there is a small chance for some localized showers over the mountains on Tuesday afternoon. Rain/storm chances for the Coachella Valley increase for Wednesday, but still remain on the lower side. Thursday is the day with the biggest chance for rain. As a result, a First Alert Weather Alert had been issued for Thursday.

Tomorrow will be warmer with the potential for a few clouds and a stray shower over the mountains. Rain chances and humidity increase for Wednesday and increase again for Thursday. It will be clearer and warmer for this upcoming weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content