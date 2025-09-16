Tracking big changes in our weather this week

Today is a bit warmer than yesterday and a bit warmer than the seasonal average of 102°F. It is also slightly more humid outside today compared to yesterday. This is evident by some of the clouds over the higher elevations. By tomorrow, an area of high pressure will begin to latch onto some of the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario and move north. As it does so, moisture will be funneled into Southern California.

We should expect more humidity and more clouds for tomorrow. Rain chances are overall on the slimmer side for most of the day. However, some activity becomes more likely in the late evening and overnight time frames. Thursday will be the day with the most potential for wet weather. Expect humid, cloudy, and rainy conditions throughout the day. There remains some potential for wet weather on Friday, but to a lesser extent than on Thursday.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect for Thursday as we track wet weather across the deserts. Temperatures will fall to the 90s by Thursday thanks to the humidity, clouds, and wet weather. Gradual warming will return on Friday. Sunnier skies will be with us this weekend. However, it will take some time for all that moisture to leave the valley.