Tracking wet weather today and sunnier skies ahead

Good morning! It's a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s, calm winds, and a small amount of humidity. There are some clouds in the sky, but more are expected throughout the day. This is because an upper-level low pressure system is funneling the moisture into Southern California. Rain chances are not super high, but are certainly possible today. Any rain we do get will likely be very light with little to no accumulation.

Thanks to the cloud cover & humidity (as well as the chances for some rain), temperatures will be mild and beloe average today.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low triple-digits for Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs then stay in the upper 90s. Overally, nice temperatures are in store.