Partly cloudy and below average today, sunnier skies ahead

Happy Monday. Skies today are partly cloudy as moisture lingers from the weekend. The clouds have helped to keep our temperatures on the lower side today, with temperatures in the 90s across the valley. Dew points may remain a bit elevated, but drier weather is in store by the end of the week.

The main driving feature dictating our weather is a cutoff low pressure system. This will help keep us at or below average for much of the week. The low will meander around but not necessarily move away. Later this week, particularly on Thursday, the placement of the low will boost onshore flow. This will bring some elevated breezes to the valley.

Temperatures will be fantastic this week, with highs near or below average. Expect some breezes on Thursday. Some slightly cloudier and cooler conditions will move in for Saturday, but overall, fantastic temperatures are in store.