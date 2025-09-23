Tracking warm and sunny weather ahead of breezes later this week

It's a warm and sunny day here in the valley. Today marks the first day since May 31st that the average afternoon high temperature for Palm Springs is below 100°F. It is drier and sunnier today, as well as a bit warmer, as the cutoff low west of California begins to move farther away. It will stay on the warmer side into the early morning hours.

Over the coming days, the cutoff low will move north and eventually move over California by Thursday. The placement of this system will help boost onshore flow for the region and will lead to Thursday experiencing some elevated evening breezes. Gusts could reach up to 30mph in parts of the valley. The winds will help usher in some sharply cooler temperatures by the end of the week. Temperatures this weekend will be more than 5 degrees below the seasonal average!

Temperatures over the next week will have some big swings. Tomorrow will be fairly similar to today. Thursday will be breezy, and then highs will fall to the low 90s by this weekend!