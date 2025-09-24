Warm today, breezy tomorrow, cooling Friday

Today is similar to yesterday on the valley floor, with temperatures a bit above the seasonal average of 99°F. It remains dry, and winds are again on the calm side. However, both of those things will change in the days ahead

That cutoff low we've been tracking the last couple days is currently off the Central coast and will gradually be retreating back into Southern California this weekend. That opens the door to some slightly cooler temperatures, elevated winds from the west and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm chance for the mountains and high deserts.

This setup tightens our pressure gradient, leading Thursday to look like our windiest day. Wind gusts coming out of the SW/W across the mountains and deserts at 35-45mph, though the passes could see gusts up to 50mph. We can expect the strongest winds around San Diego and Riverside County.

Hopefully you enjoyed our triple digits and slightly above average temps. This low means a cooling trend is on the way into the upcoming weekend. We'll drop into the low 90s by Saturday.

Looking at the extended forecast, models show another large low-pressure system arriving early next week and remaining in play likely through Wednesday. Because of this, daytime highs will remain largely unchanged from the weekend--maybe just a degree or two warmer. Overall, next week looks fairly dry--but there are a few forecast models hinting at a chance of some like showers returning to the mix.