Breezy tonight, cooler with a chance for showers in the days ahead

As the cutoff area of low pressure moves into California today, it is boosting onshore flow across Southern California. This is leading to some breeziness today and some potential gusty conditions this evening. The winds are helping us stay a few degrees cooler than yesterday. This system will start to move south, closer to our area, in the days ahead. This will bring a noticeable drop in our temperatures for the weekend.

The system will bring in a small chance of rain on Friday. However, there is a better chance of rain on Saturday. If rain does make its way into the valley, we are not expecting any significant accumulation. The one caveat would be if a thunderstorm developed and impacted the valley floor.

Temperatures over the foreseeable future will stay either near or below the seasonal average. Some days will see some clouds, but it will be mostly sunny over the next week.