Tracking lingering moisture and minimal rain chances

Good morning. After a day of wet weather yesterday, temperatures remain on the mild side. Highs will only peak in the low 90s today. That makes today a great day to spend some time outside, either here or up in the mountains. Keep in mind that if you head out to the beach, there is some high surf and a chance for rip currents.

Into the afternoon hours, there will be a very minor chance for some more showers, mainly over the mountains. This comes as the area of low pressure moves east and funnels some wraparound moisture into Southern California. The rain chances today over the valley are overall quite minimal.

Looking at the next week, temperatures look very nice. Highs will stay predominantly near or below the seasonal average with mostly sunny skies. Could this be the end of triple digits in the desert until next year? It's hard to tell since anything is possible, but this next week certainly looks promising.