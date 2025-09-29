Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking a mild start of the workweek

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:53 PM

Good afternoon. It's a mid and really comfortable day here on the valley floor, with highs in the mid to low 90s. Winds are mostly mild today, aside from a light breeze or two. Tomorrow will stay mild as well, thanks to an area of low pressure moving into Southern California.

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy in the afternoon and evening hours. As the are of low pressure moves over the west coast, onshore flow will increase. This onshore flow will cause the breezes. The low, mixed with the winds, will keep temperatures below average and mild on Tuesday. As the low moves east, high pressure will gradually move in, causing a slight warming trend into the weekend. There is a little more uncertainty beyond this weekend, but highs look to remain in the 90s.

Temperatures this week will be near or below the seasonal average with sunny skies throughout. Aside from some slightly breezy evenings, no major weather concerns are on the table.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content