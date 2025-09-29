Tracking a mild start of the workweek

Good afternoon. It's a mid and really comfortable day here on the valley floor, with highs in the mid to low 90s. Winds are mostly mild today, aside from a light breeze or two. Tomorrow will stay mild as well, thanks to an area of low pressure moving into Southern California.

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy in the afternoon and evening hours. As the are of low pressure moves over the west coast, onshore flow will increase. This onshore flow will cause the breezes. The low, mixed with the winds, will keep temperatures below average and mild on Tuesday. As the low moves east, high pressure will gradually move in, causing a slight warming trend into the weekend. There is a little more uncertainty beyond this weekend, but highs look to remain in the 90s.

Temperatures this week will be near or below the seasonal average with sunny skies throughout. Aside from some slightly breezy evenings, no major weather concerns are on the table.