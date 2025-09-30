Breezy this evening with mild temperautres all week

It's a glorious day here in the Coachella Valley with clear skies and very mild temperatures. We are tracking some breezy conditions this evening, particularly for the most wind-prone areas (areas closest to the I-10 corridor). Thanks to the evening breezes and mild high temperatures today, it's a fantastic night to have dinner outdoors or go for a walk around the neighborhood. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s for the early morning hours.

Wednesday and Thursday will see some subtle warming as weak high pressure temporarily moves into the area. Temperatures will only rise to the mid-upper 90s by Thursday. This will keep highs roughly near the seasonal average, but likely not much warmer. Low pressure will move into the western US later this week. This will bring cooler air to the region and continue to provide some very mild and below-average temperatures.

The forecast over the next week is nothing short of fantastic! Temperatures will mostly stay near or below the seasonal average. This weekend and early next week in particular will be very nice. Expect highs in the low 90s and maybe even the upper 80s! We will also see more evenings with temperatures in the 60s... get ready to open some windows!