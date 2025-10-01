Nice & Mild Start to October with Winds Picking Up Late Week

We’ve officially closed the book on Avery nice and mild September and kick off October 1st in much the same way. Nice, mild, comfortable with sunny skies and just slightly below average temperatures. Crazy to think a year ago we hit 117 on Oct 2024!

Our troughing pattern along the West Coast will stick around into the weekend, building farther south and ushering in cooler-than-normal temperatures and breezy winds.

We’ll see a similar day tomorrow except winds increase just a notch. Strongest west winds blowing about 20-35mph across the mountains and deserts, especially desert facing mountain slopes Thursday and Friday.

The main axis of the trough should be passing by our neck of the woods Friday, bringing cooler and windier weather. Friday afternoon and evening we could see fairly widespread winds 30-45mph, locally higher in the San Gorgonio Pass.

High temps remain below normal and fall a bit more into the late part of the work week.

Models shaping up in pretty good agreement that a second weaker trough will move into the mix over the weekend. Our pressure gradient begins to relax a bit more however, so winds are expected to be a little lighter.

Looking more into our extended forecast we should begin seeing a very subtle warmup by mid to late next week.