Tracking mild weather for the beginning of the week, tropical moisture into the weekend

Today will be nothing short of mild and incredible here on the valley floor. We have been experiencing a stretch of mild and below-average weather for a few days now. That mild weather will continue into this week. Temperatures will gradually warm this week, with highs near or maybe slightly above average for the middle to end part of the week. Expect sunny skies and dry weather through Wednesday. Winds remain a very minor concern.

Let's talk about the tropics. While monsoon season may be over, we are still tracing the tropics. Tropical Storm Priscilla will strengthen into a hurricane either later today or tomorrow. It will not be an overly strong storm. However, it will continue to move north. Moisture from this system will be drawn into Southern California toward the end of the workweek. This will bring a few more clouds and a chance for rain. Given how far out this is, there is a lot of uncertainty on the specifics, and a lot may change.

Highs will warm heading into the middle of this week, but will not go far above the seasonal norm. We're watching for moisture later in the week with even a chance for rain.