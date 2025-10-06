Tracking warm but mild weather to start the week, more moisture to come

It's a warm but mild start to the week here in the Coachella Valley. Highs today are hovering right around the seasonal average of 95°F. It's nice and dry with minimal wind concerns. If you look up to the night sky tonight, you will see a full moon known as the Harvest Moon. But it's not just any full moon. Tonight's full moon is a supermoon, the first of the year. A supermoon is when the moon looks especially big and bright.

There are some changes expected for later this week. Starting as early as Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla will be pulled into Southern California. This will boost our clouds and humidity for the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend. In terms of rain chances, there is a lot of disagreement in the models at the moment. Light showers are possible on Thursday, but rain chances are higher on Friday. Late Saturday into Sunday, an area of low pressure will move in from the north. This will cut off the flow of moisture from the south and will bring cooler temperatures to the region.

It's staying warm with highs in the mid-90s for most of the week. Cooler weather is in store heading into the weekend, with very mild weather expected for the end of the weekend and into next week.