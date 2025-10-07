Feeling warm and dry for now, tropical moisture arrives Thursday

It is another warm day in the desert. Temperatures are slightly warmer than they were yesterday. We can expect warm and dry conditions to continue through tomorrow afternoon. Beginning late Wednesday night/Early Thursday morning, tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla will move into the region. This will be aided by an area of low pressure moving in from the north.

Thursday and Friday will be humid and cloudy across the Coachella Valley. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin as early as Thursday morning. Friday will have the best chance for wet weather. The bulk of the wet weather will stay off toward the east, but rainfall accumulation is certainly in the picture for us. There is still some disagreement as to the extent of the rainfall.

It will begin to noticeably dry and clear out on Saturday. Temperatures will begin to fall on Sunday and will continue into the start of next week. Expect highs in the 80s for next week!