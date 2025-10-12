Skip to Content
Tracking a big cooldown in the days ahead

Published 5:52 AM

Good morning. It's a cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Today is another day in the cooling trend across the region. Highs will reach the lower 90s today. It's also dry outside, partly thanks to the winds yesterday. Highs will continue to gradually cool over the coming days.

The coolest day of the upcoming workweek will be Tuesday. This is because a trough of low pressure will move into California. This system will increase winds on Monday, with gusts up to 30 mph here on the valley floor. The system will also bring the potential for some wet weather to Southern California. The chances for rain, or any meaningful accumulation, are low for the Coachella Valley. Rain will be much more likely for areas to the west, like the LA Basin. Given the cold air from the associated trough, there is a chance for some light snow flurries at the highest elevations.

Highs will continue to fall in the coming days. Highs in the 70s will prevail for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warming will resume after Tuesday/Wednesday.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

