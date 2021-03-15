Gallery: Wind damage across the Coachella Valley

Weather Photo Galleries

Strong winds wrecked havoc across the Coachella Valley Monday at around 5 p.m. Take a look at some of the damage sustained as winds hit:

IID crews said approximately 2,000 customers were left without power after winds knocked down 18 power poles. Many could be left without power for up to 48 hours.

This comes during a First Alert Weather Alert Day that was issued over the weekend due to strong winds.

A High Wind Warning will remain in effect through 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts near 60 MPH. Stronger gusts are possible in more wind-favored locations.

