Riverside County sends out vote-by-mail ballots for June primary election

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office has sent 1.4 million vote-by-mail ballots for the June 2 Statewide Direct Primary Election to the U.S. Postal Service, officials announced on Monday.

“The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters encourages all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Statewide Direct Primary Election.” said County of Riverside Registrar of Voters Art Tinoco.

Voters can track and receive notifications on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot.

The California Secretary of State offers a free tool - Where’s My Ballot, to provide the option to voters to sign up to receive automatic email, text or voicemail notifications on the status of their ballot.

Submission Deadline:

To be counted, completed ballots must be received at the Registrar of Voters office or any vote center within Riverside County no later than the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seven days after Election Day, June 2.

Return Options:

Early voting at the Registrar of Voters office begins on May 5, and continues Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned through the postal service. Voters who return their ballot by mail are not required to include postage on the return envelope.

Ballots can also be deposited in official vote-by-mail drop-off boxes. City clerk drop-off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website at voteinfo.net. Two 24-hour drop boxes are available outside the main entrance of the Registrar’s office at 2720 and 2724 Gateway Drive in Riverside.

Additionally, vote-by-mail ballots can be dropped off in person at any vote center within Riverside County before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Registrar’s office will be open to voters on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eligibility and Registration Information:

Voters who wish to register, update their address, or change their political party preference, must complete a voter registration application by May 18. Residents can check eligibility and register online at registertovote.ca.gov or request a paper application by calling (951) 486-7200.