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Your Vote 2026: The 48th Congressional District

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Updated
today at 3:56 PM
Published 3:50 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Proposition 50 has altered the political landscape in the Coachella Valley, redrawing congressional district lines and creating the new 48th District.

The district, which now favors Democrats, features a wide-open field of Democratic candidates, including four who have raised significant money.

The well-funded Republican candidate, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, has the endorsement of President Trump, while the Democratic candidates are trying to finish in the top two in next week's June 2nd primary and have a chance to flip the seat in November.

News Channel 3's John White talks to the top candidates and gets the analysis of political experts.

See his special report "Your Vote 2026: The 48th Congressional District" Tuesday at 6:00 on News Channel 3.

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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