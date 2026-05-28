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Your Vote 2026: Sheriff Chad Bianco Unfazed by Trump’s endorsement of rival Steve Hilton 

Click Arrow For Full Interview With Sheriff Bianco and John White
Full Interview With Sheriff Chad Bianco
By
New
Published 9:27 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a candidate for Governor, spoke to News Channel 3 about the endorsement of Republican Steve Hilton by President Trump and whether this has affected Bianco's poll numbers.  

Bianco stated that he was not disappointed by the endorsement, as he is focusing on getting the endorsements of Californians rather than political parties.  

Bianco also commented on his ballot investigation, that's created a drawn-out legal battle  

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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