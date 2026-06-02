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Election Day Live Updates: First batch of results arrive for 2026 Primaries

Sheriff Bianco speaks with News Channel 3
Shay Lawson previews the Congressional and Assembly Races (6/2/26)
Athena Jreij previews Supervisor race (6/2/26)
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today at 8:28 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Key Races

Updated: 2026-06-02 10:45:38 pm
Governor Race
52% Reporting (52/100)
Steve Hilton (REP) 27%
1,112,474 votes
Xavier Becerra (DEM) 26%
1,077,014 votes
US House District 25
57% Reporting (57/100)
Raul Ruiz (DEM) 59%
43,836 votes
Joe Males (REP) 20%
15,129 votes
US House District 48
59% Reporting (59/100)
Jim Desmond (REP) 41%
39,635 votes
Marni Von-Wilpert (DEM) 20%
19,412 votes
Board of Supervisor Dist. 4
0% Reporting (0/817)
Manuel Perez (NON) 60%
33,272 votes
Steven Sanchez (NON) 40%
21,923 votes
State Assembly District 36
56% Reporting (56/100)
Jeff Gonzalez (REP) 46%
17,463 votes
Ida Obeso-Martinez (DEM) 24%
9,181 votes
State Assembly District 47
57% Reporting (57/100)
Greg Wallis (REP) 48%
35,730 votes
Leila Namvar (DEM) 30%
22,277 votes
State Senate District 18
62% Reporting (62/100)
Steve Padilla (DEM) 61%
50,911 votes
Art Hodges (REP) 39%
33,009 votes
US House District 40
55% Reporting (55/100)
Ken Calvert (REP) 35%
35,698 votes
Young Kim (REP) 20%
20,510 votes
View Full Results →
ELECTION RESULTS
Governor Race: Steve Hilton 27% vs Xavier Becerra 26% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 5% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% 52% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 57% Rptg US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 59% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 56% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 57% Rptg Governor Race: Steve Hilton 27% vs Xavier Becerra 26% vs Tom Steyer 20% vs Chad Bianco 11% vs Katie Porter 5% vs Matt Mahan 5% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 1% vs Tony Thurmond 1% vs Betty Yee 1% vs Eric Swalwell 1% vs Ramsey Robinson 1% vs Tim Nelson 1% vs Randeep Dhillon 1% vs Barack Shaw 1% vs Leo Zacky 1% vs Carolina Buhler 1% vs Gretha Solorzano 1% vs Matthew Levy 1% vs Serge Fiankan 1% vs Tom Woodard 1% vs Erin Zezulak 1% vs Mohammad Arif 1% vs Nancy Young 1% vs James Athans Jr 1% vs Louis Barraicua 1% vs David Zickefoose 1% vs Alicia Lapp 1% vs Christine Sarmiento 1% vs Joseph Cabrera 1% vs Jon Henderson 1% vs Satish Rao 1% vs Rafael Hernandez 1% vs Scott Shields 1% vs Frederic Schultz 1% vs Amanda Martin 1% vs Derek Grasty 1% vs Larry Azevedo 1% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 1% vs Elaine Culotti 1% vs Mauro Orozco 1% vs Raji Rab 1% vs Brent Maupin 1% vs Sophia EdumaSam 1% vs Akinyemi Agbede 1% vs Naomi BarLev 1% vs Joel Jacob 1% vs Daniel Mercuri 1% vs Gary Kidgell 1% vs Lewis Herms 1% vs Thunder Parley 1% vs Margaret Trowe 1% vs LivingForGod DeMott 1% vs Reza Safarnejad 1% vs Don Grundmann 1% vs Anne Komarovsk 1% vs Duane Loynes Jr 1% vs Dawit Kellel 1% vs Sam Sandak 1% vs Max Fomin 1% vs Lukasz Filinski 1% vs Leo Naranjo IV 1% 52% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 59% vs Joe Males 20% vs Ronald Huffman 12% vs Ceci Truman 9% 57% Rptg US House District 48: Jim Desmond 41% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 20% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 10% vs Brandon Riker 7% vs Kevin O'Neil 7% vs Abel Chavez 5% vs Corinna Contreras 5% vs Mike Schaefer 3% vs Stephen Clemons 1% vs Luis Reyna 1% vs Eric Shaw 1% vs Ferguson Porter 1% 59% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 60% vs Steven Sanchez 40% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Jeff Gonzalez 46% vs Ida Obeso-Martinez 24% vs Oscar Ortiz 21% vs Tomas Oliva 9% 56% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Greg Wallis 48% vs Leila Namvar 30% vs Jason Byors 22% 57% Rptg
View Full Results →

Update 8:30 p.m

The first batch of results is in for the race.

Steve Hilton and Xavier Becerra are out in front in the Governor's race.

Manny Perez is in front of Steve Sanchez in the Supervisors race.

Raul Ruiz, Jeff Gonzalez, and Greg Wallis are leading their respective races. Check out our results page for the full numbers.

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's Election Day for the 2026 Primaries. Voters throughout the Coachella Valley are casting their votes on several races, including California Governor.

We'll have updates on air and online throughout the day. Stay with News Channel 3 for as our coverage continues at 4, 5, 6, and 6:30 pm on CBS Local 2.

If you haven't cast your vote yet today, polls close at 8 p.m. throughout the county. If you are in line before 8 p.m., you can still cast your vote. Click here for a list of poll locations.

According to the Registrar's office, as of Sunday, approximately 1,467,132 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been issued, and approximately 257,730 have been returned good. You can watch several live cameras inside the Registrar's office as ballots come in here.

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