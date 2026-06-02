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Live Updates: Election Day for 2026 Primaries

KESQ
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Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Key Races

Updated: 2026-06-02 06:10:52 pm
Governor Race
0% Reporting (0/0)
Ramsey Robinson (PF) 0%
0 votes
Akinyemi Agbede (DEM) 0%
0 votes
US House District 25
0% Reporting (0/0)
Raul Ruiz (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Ceci Truman (REP) 0%
0 votes
US House District 48
0% Reporting (0/0)
Abel Chavez (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Marni Von-Wilpert (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Board of Supervisor Dist. 4
0% Reporting (0/0)
Manuel Perez (NON) 0%
0 votes
Steven Sanchez (NON) 0%
0 votes
State Assembly District 36
0% Reporting (0/0)
Ida Obeso-Martinez (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Tomas Oliva (DEM) 0%
0 votes
State Assembly District 47
0% Reporting (0/0)
Jason Byors (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Leila Namvar (DEM) 0%
0 votes
State Senate District 18
0% Reporting (0/0)
Steve Padilla (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Art Hodges (REP) 0%
0 votes
US House District 40
0% Reporting (0/0)
Francis Hoffman (DEM) 0%
0 votes
Claude Keissieh (DEM) 0%
0 votes
View Full Results →
ELECTION RESULTS
Governor Race: Ramsey Robinson 0% vs Akinyemi Agbede 0% vs Don Grundmann 0% vs Mohammad Arif 0% vs Naomi BarLev 0% vs Leo Naranjo IV 0% vs Serge Fiankan 0% vs Rafael Hernandez 0% vs Scott Shields 0% vs Gretha Solorzano 0% vs Duane Loynes Jr 0% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 0% vs Betty Yee 0% vs Eric Swalwell 0% vs James Athans Jr 0% vs Amanda Martin 0% vs Reza Safarnejad 0% vs Christine Sarmiento 0% vs Anne Komarovsk 0% vs Max Fomin 0% vs Raji Rab 0% vs Joseph Cabrera 0% vs Daniel Mercuri 0% vs Jon Henderson 0% vs Carolina Buhler 0% vs Derek Grasty 0% vs Gary Kidgell 0% vs Erin Zezulak 0% vs LivingForGod DeMott 0% vs Barack Shaw 0% vs Alicia Lapp 0% vs Randeep Dhillon 0% vs Matt Mahan 0% vs Elaine Culotti 0% vs Dawit Kellel 0% vs Steve Hilton 0% vs Larry Azevedo 0% vs Sam Sandak 0% vs Xavier Becerra 0% vs Tom Woodard 0% vs Lewis Herms 0% vs Frederic Schultz 0% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 0% vs Mauro Orozco 0% vs David Zickefoose 0% vs Margaret Trowe 0% vs Brent Maupin 0% vs Tom Steyer 0% vs Satish Rao 0% vs Lukasz Filinski 0% vs Louis Barraicua 0% vs Thunder Parley 0% vs Sophia EdumaSam 0% vs Chad Bianco 0% vs Tim Nelson 0% vs Katie Porter 0% vs Tony Thurmond 0% vs Leo Zacky 0% vs Joel Jacob 0% vs Matthew Levy 0% vs Nancy Young 0% 0% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 0% vs Ceci Truman 0% vs Ronald Huffman 0% vs Joe Males 0% 0% Rptg US House District 48: Abel Chavez 0% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 0% vs Jim Desmond 0% vs Kevin O'Neil 0% vs Luis Reyna 0% vs Stephen Clemons 0% vs Corinna Contreras 0% vs Ferguson Porter 0% vs Brandon Riker 0% vs Mike Schaefer 0% vs Eric Shaw 0% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 0% 0% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 0% vs Steven Sanchez 0% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Ida Obeso-Martinez 0% vs Tomas Oliva 0% vs Oscar Ortiz 0% vs Jeff Gonzalez 0% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Jason Byors 0% vs Leila Namvar 0% vs Greg Wallis 0% 0% Rptg Governor Race: Ramsey Robinson 0% vs Akinyemi Agbede 0% vs Don Grundmann 0% vs Mohammad Arif 0% vs Naomi BarLev 0% vs Leo Naranjo IV 0% vs Serge Fiankan 0% vs Rafael Hernandez 0% vs Scott Shields 0% vs Gretha Solorzano 0% vs Duane Loynes Jr 0% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 0% vs Betty Yee 0% vs Eric Swalwell 0% vs James Athans Jr 0% vs Amanda Martin 0% vs Reza Safarnejad 0% vs Christine Sarmiento 0% vs Anne Komarovsk 0% vs Max Fomin 0% vs Raji Rab 0% vs Joseph Cabrera 0% vs Daniel Mercuri 0% vs Jon Henderson 0% vs Carolina Buhler 0% vs Derek Grasty 0% vs Gary Kidgell 0% vs Erin Zezulak 0% vs LivingForGod DeMott 0% vs Barack Shaw 0% vs Alicia Lapp 0% vs Randeep Dhillon 0% vs Matt Mahan 0% vs Elaine Culotti 0% vs Dawit Kellel 0% vs Steve Hilton 0% vs Larry Azevedo 0% vs Sam Sandak 0% vs Xavier Becerra 0% vs Tom Woodard 0% vs Lewis Herms 0% vs Frederic Schultz 0% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 0% vs Mauro Orozco 0% vs David Zickefoose 0% vs Margaret Trowe 0% vs Brent Maupin 0% vs Tom Steyer 0% vs Satish Rao 0% vs Lukasz Filinski 0% vs Louis Barraicua 0% vs Thunder Parley 0% vs Sophia EdumaSam 0% vs Chad Bianco 0% vs Tim Nelson 0% vs Katie Porter 0% vs Tony Thurmond 0% vs Leo Zacky 0% vs Joel Jacob 0% vs Matthew Levy 0% vs Nancy Young 0% 0% Rptg US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 0% vs Ceci Truman 0% vs Ronald Huffman 0% vs Joe Males 0% 0% Rptg US House District 48: Abel Chavez 0% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 0% vs Jim Desmond 0% vs Kevin O'Neil 0% vs Luis Reyna 0% vs Stephen Clemons 0% vs Corinna Contreras 0% vs Ferguson Porter 0% vs Brandon Riker 0% vs Mike Schaefer 0% vs Eric Shaw 0% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 0% 0% Rptg Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 0% vs Steven Sanchez 0% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 36: Ida Obeso-Martinez 0% vs Tomas Oliva 0% vs Oscar Ortiz 0% vs Jeff Gonzalez 0% 0% Rptg State Assembly District 47: Jason Byors 0% vs Leila Namvar 0% vs Greg Wallis 0% 0% Rptg
View Full Results →

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - It's Election Day for the 2026 Primaries. Voters throughout the Coachella Valley are casting their votes on several races, including California Governor.

We'll have updates on air and online throughout the day. Stay with News Channel 3 for as our coverage continues at 4, 5, 6, and 6:30 pm on CBS Local 2.

If you haven't cast your vote yet today, polls close at 8 p.m. throughout the county. If you are in line before 8 p.m., you can still cast your vote. Click here for a list of poll locations.

According to the Registrar's office, as of Sunday, approximately 1,467,132 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been issued, and approximately 257,730 have been returned good. You can watch several live cameras inside the Registrar's office as ballots come in here.

Race Previews:

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