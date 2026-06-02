Live Updates: Election Day for 2026 Primaries

ELECTION RESULTS

Governor Race: Ramsey Robinson 0% vs Akinyemi Agbede 0% vs Don Grundmann 0% vs Mohammad Arif 0% vs Naomi BarLev 0% vs Leo Naranjo IV 0% vs Serge Fiankan 0% vs Rafael Hernandez 0% vs Scott Shields 0% vs Gretha Solorzano 0% vs Duane Loynes Jr 0% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 0% vs Betty Yee 0% vs Eric Swalwell 0% vs James Athans Jr 0% vs Amanda Martin 0% vs Reza Safarnejad 0% vs Christine Sarmiento 0% vs Anne Komarovsk 0% vs Max Fomin 0% vs Raji Rab 0% vs Joseph Cabrera 0% vs Daniel Mercuri 0% vs Jon Henderson 0% vs Carolina Buhler 0% vs Derek Grasty 0% vs Gary Kidgell 0% vs Erin Zezulak 0% vs LivingForGod DeMott 0% vs Barack Shaw 0% vs Alicia Lapp 0% vs Randeep Dhillon 0% vs Matt Mahan 0% vs Elaine Culotti 0% vs Dawit Kellel 0% vs Steve Hilton 0% vs Larry Azevedo 0% vs Sam Sandak 0% vs Xavier Becerra 0% vs Tom Woodard 0% vs Lewis Herms 0% vs Frederic Schultz 0% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 0% vs Mauro Orozco 0% vs David Zickefoose 0% vs Margaret Trowe 0% vs Brent Maupin 0% vs Tom Steyer 0% vs Satish Rao 0% vs Lukasz Filinski 0% vs Louis Barraicua 0% vs Thunder Parley 0% vs Sophia EdumaSam 0% vs Chad Bianco 0% vs Tim Nelson 0% vs Katie Porter 0% vs Tony Thurmond 0% vs Leo Zacky 0% vs Joel Jacob 0% vs Matthew Levy 0% vs Nancy Young 0% 0% Rptg • US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 0% vs Ceci Truman 0% vs Ronald Huffman 0% vs Joe Males 0% 0% Rptg • US House District 48: Abel Chavez 0% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 0% vs Jim Desmond 0% vs Kevin O'Neil 0% vs Luis Reyna 0% vs Stephen Clemons 0% vs Corinna Contreras 0% vs Ferguson Porter 0% vs Brandon Riker 0% vs Mike Schaefer 0% vs Eric Shaw 0% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 0% 0% Rptg • Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 0% vs Steven Sanchez 0% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 36: Ida Obeso-Martinez 0% vs Tomas Oliva 0% vs Oscar Ortiz 0% vs Jeff Gonzalez 0% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 47: Jason Byors 0% vs Leila Namvar 0% vs Greg Wallis 0% 0% Rptg • Governor Race: Ramsey Robinson 0% vs Akinyemi Agbede 0% vs Don Grundmann 0% vs Mohammad Arif 0% vs Naomi BarLev 0% vs Leo Naranjo IV 0% vs Serge Fiankan 0% vs Rafael Hernandez 0% vs Scott Shields 0% vs Gretha Solorzano 0% vs Duane Loynes Jr 0% vs Patricia De-Luca-Basualdo 0% vs Betty Yee 0% vs Eric Swalwell 0% vs James Athans Jr 0% vs Amanda Martin 0% vs Reza Safarnejad 0% vs Christine Sarmiento 0% vs Anne Komarovsk 0% vs Max Fomin 0% vs Raji Rab 0% vs Joseph Cabrera 0% vs Daniel Mercuri 0% vs Jon Henderson 0% vs Carolina Buhler 0% vs Derek Grasty 0% vs Gary Kidgell 0% vs Erin Zezulak 0% vs LivingForGod DeMott 0% vs Barack Shaw 0% vs Alicia Lapp 0% vs Randeep Dhillon 0% vs Matt Mahan 0% vs Elaine Culotti 0% vs Dawit Kellel 0% vs Steve Hilton 0% vs Larry Azevedo 0% vs Sam Sandak 0% vs Xavier Becerra 0% vs Tom Woodard 0% vs Lewis Herms 0% vs Frederic Schultz 0% vs Antonio Villaraigosa 0% vs Mauro Orozco 0% vs David Zickefoose 0% vs Margaret Trowe 0% vs Brent Maupin 0% vs Tom Steyer 0% vs Satish Rao 0% vs Lukasz Filinski 0% vs Louis Barraicua 0% vs Thunder Parley 0% vs Sophia EdumaSam 0% vs Chad Bianco 0% vs Tim Nelson 0% vs Katie Porter 0% vs Tony Thurmond 0% vs Leo Zacky 0% vs Joel Jacob 0% vs Matthew Levy 0% vs Nancy Young 0% 0% Rptg • US House District 25: Raul Ruiz 0% vs Ceci Truman 0% vs Ronald Huffman 0% vs Joe Males 0% 0% Rptg • US House District 48: Abel Chavez 0% vs Marni Von-Wilpert 0% vs Jim Desmond 0% vs Kevin O'Neil 0% vs Luis Reyna 0% vs Stephen Clemons 0% vs Corinna Contreras 0% vs Ferguson Porter 0% vs Brandon Riker 0% vs Mike Schaefer 0% vs Eric Shaw 0% vs Ammar Campa-Najjar 0% 0% Rptg • Board of Supervisor Dist. 4: Manuel Perez 0% vs Steven Sanchez 0% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 36: Ida Obeso-Martinez 0% vs Tomas Oliva 0% vs Oscar Ortiz 0% vs Jeff Gonzalez 0% 0% Rptg • State Assembly District 47: Jason Byors 0% vs Leila Namvar 0% vs Greg Wallis 0% 0% Rptg •