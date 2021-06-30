Now Hiring: Carpet Empire Plus is looking to fill multiple positions

Jobs

Carpet Empire Plus is looking to fill multiple positions across the company.

Owner and president, Michael Balian, says that they are looking to bring on an administrative assistant. He's also looking for experienced sales-people for both showrooms in Cathedral City and Indio.

"The sales is a commission based position. So it's based on your performance, how much you sell, you know, it's incentivized, like that," Balian said.

Balian says that after 25-years in the desert many of his customers keep coming back.

"So sales isn't really an aggressive environment here, because 90% of our business is referral or repeat. And that's big, because people you know, they feel comfortable when they come into the store," Balian said.

Balian says he is also looking for tile and carpet installers who have experience in the flooring industry. Overall, he says that Carpet Empire Plus is a fun place to go to work and that they are always honest with both employees and customers.