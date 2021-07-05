Teen charged, others sought in connection with vehicle break-ins

CNN - Regional

By Andrew Masse

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Investigators are still looking for the other people that were involved in a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

Police say these break-ins occurred in the southern part of town during the early morning hours Sunday.

The suspects involved in these break-ins were riding around in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Southbury.

When investigators approached the suspects, they took off in the stolen vehicle, eventually running over one of the many tire deflation devices Enfield Police had set up.

The vehicle was found a short time later in East Windsor. Authorities found a shell casing inside after searching it.

Police were able to take one of the suspects, a 17-year-old New Haven man, into custody.

The teen was charged with multiple burglary and larceny charges and his case was referred to juvenile court.

He was later released to the custody of his parent.

Investigators are still searching for at least two other suspects involved in the break-ins.

