This castle in Cornwall could be yours for the right price

By ANDREW MASSE

Click here for updates on this story

CORNWALL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Interested in living like a king or queen? There’s a place in Cornwall that might have what you’re looking for.

Klemm Real Estate has listed the iconic Cornwall Castle for sale, with an asking price of $6.5 million.

About a mile back from the roadway, the 100-year-old residence sits on more than 275 acres of land and features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a pool, six-car heated garage, and a four-stall stable.

It’s like stepping into a fairy tale. It’s even a perfect place for hosting large events, with a mahogany-paneled dining room, an extensive stone terrace, and a marble-floored reception hall.

If some of your guests want to stay over, they can stay in the two-bedroom apartment that’s on the property.

Those taking a stroll on the grounds will come across gargoyles, luxurious rolling meadows, ponds, babbling brooks, stone bridges and five waterfalls.

Folks that enjoy the city life will be glad to hear that this enchanting castle is only 100 miles from New York City.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.