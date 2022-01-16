Despite rain, volunteers turn out for MLK Day of cleanup

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Although Monday is when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated, his actual birthday was Saturday.

Despite the rain, groups all across the Port City honored King’s legacy Saturday with a day of service.

Many volunteers, including students from the Alabama School of Math and Science, showed up to help collect trash.

The City of Mobile, along with partners Mobile United and the Alabama Coastal Foundation had their work cut out for them.

“The important thing is we are doing this in all seven of the City Council districts” said District 5 Mobile City Councilman Joel Daves. “And in each district, it is being led by Mobile United, our partners, and the City Council member for that district. I’m happy to be here with residents of District 5.”

Alabama Coastal Foundation Executive Director Mark Berte said, “We want to thank them and make sure to let people know to make sure if you see litter on the ground, it’s your responsibility to pick it up.”

