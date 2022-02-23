Theft Victim Finds Their Duck Decoys For Sale On Craigslist, Arranges Meeting With Suspect

By Web staff

LINCOLN, California (KOVR) — Deputies say they have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen hunting equipment that a suspect was apparently trying to sell on Craigslist.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln-area resident was recently the victim of a theft. In total, deputies say more than $2,000 worth of duck decoys and other hunting equipment was stolen.

On Feb. 18, the victim found out that their items were for sale on Craigslist. They then arranged a meeting with the unsuspecting suspect to “buy” the items – but the victims then called the sheriff’s office to report their findings.

Deputies soon showed up at the planned meeting spot and stopped the suspect, finding him in possession of the stolen property.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Pleasant Grove resident Chris Aaberg. He has been booked into jail facing grand theft, receiving stolen property, a parole violation and other charges.

