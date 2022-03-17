Woman Smoking While On Home Oxygen Killed In Haverhill Fire

By Web staff

HAVERHILL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman smoking while on oxygen was killed in a fire at a home in Haverhill late Wednesday night.

Flames broke out in a first floor apartment on Pilling Street around 10 p.m., but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the triple-decker house.

“As soon as they came, they just started bustin’, bustin’ windows out and they went right in,” neighbor Ann Brady told reporters.

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 60-year-old Holly Quinn.

“It was just mass confusion. Never seen that many fire trucks or ambulances or police on the street before,” said neighbor Daniel Crowley.

“The victim was located in the rear of the apartment and crews were able to remove her from the building. She was transferred to Trinity ambulance and unfortunately passed away from her injuries,” Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link told reporters.

The fire was ruled accidental.

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy,” Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said in a statement. “I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

Ten other people in the house were able to get out safely. The Red Cross found them a place to stay for the night.

