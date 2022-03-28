Driver’s vehicle hit as suspect fires estimated 100 rounds of bullets

By Mia Villanueva

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Washington County deputies arrested a gunman along Cornelius Pass Road after they say he fired as many as 100 shots from multiple guns.

A man who was driving in the area says his box truck was hit by the gunfire and now he’ll have to find a replacement.

Heath Houdek drove into Portland from Scapoose Monday morning to pick up a spare truck part from his fleet. Houdek says the passenger window of his truck was shattered after it was hit by a bullet on Friday.

That truck is now part of an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“A loud noise came in and my window shattered,” Houdek says. “I had no idea what it was, so I kept driving.”

Houdek was driving on Northwest Cornelius Pass near Germantown Road just before 3 p.m. Friday when he says a bullet flew in through his front windshield and out the passenger side.

Houdek then pulled over and called police but was still unsure if his truck was actually hit by gunfire.

“I was thinking, ‘Maybe this is a bullet or a rock,’” Houdek says. “Cops showed up and were like ‘You got shot at.’”

Houdek says he’s happy he made the call. While in the area responding to his call, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they continued to hear gunshots.

In a statement, the department says the suspect fired anywhere from 80 to 100 times from multiple firearms, even at one point, aiming at the department’s drone.

At 5:30 p.m., the department says 51-year-old Todd W. Borino was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree mischief.

The sheriff’s office said none of its deputies fired their weapons during the ordeal and fortunately, no one was hurt.

None more grateful than Houdek who says he almost took his son with him to work that day.

“It was the last day of spring break and he was like, ‘I just want to stay home,’ and so reluctantly, I was like, ‘OK stay home,’ and thank goodness I made that decision.”

Suspect Borino has posted bail with arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, April 26.

