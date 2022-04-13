Man accused of stealing solar panels from residence

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A traffic stop in Rutherford County led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing solar panels from a home.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a residence on US Hwy 221 North on Wednesday, April 13, in reference to a larceny report. The report stated multiple solar panels had been stolen from the residence over a two-day period of time.

Officials say approximately two hours after the report had been taken, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop in the Union Mills community. During the stop, officials say some of the solar panels were located and the person stopped was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says they discovered the remaining solar panels were at two separate locations in McDowell County. They have since been recovered.

As a result of the investigation, Andrew Tyler Cauthen, of Marion, has been taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of stolen property 2 Counts of larceny

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.